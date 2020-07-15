Entered into rest on July 10th at 77 yrs old he was a West Sac resident for many yrs he will be greatly missed by Family and Friends. He has left behind wife Jeanne, children Kim, Tim, Michael and Jennifer as well as Grand Daughter Ami, Son in law Isaac and great grandchildren Isaac Jr Alexis Malachi,and Makaiah. We would like to thank the many Sutter Davis staff for his care. Friends are invited to attend visitation time on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from noon to 5:00 P.M. at River Cities Funeral Chapel, 910 Soule St., West Sacramento. Private graveside services will be held at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Sacramento.



