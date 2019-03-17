Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dante Jacob DaPrato. View Sign

On December 9, 2018 Dante was taken from this world in a tragic freeway accident. He was born June 29, 2000 to Diana and Richard DaPrato. Dante accomplished so much in his short life. He made a difference in this world as evidenced by the dozens of letters from his students and friends. A benefit music celebration for the 1st Annual Dante DaPrato Music Scholarship will be held March 23 at Two Rivers Cider in Sacramento. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sacramento at 11:00 a.m. on March 30.

