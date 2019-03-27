On December 9, 2018 Dante was taken from this world in a tragic freeway accident. He was born June 29, 2000 to Diana and Richard DaPrato. Dante accomplished so much in his short life. He made a difference in this world as evidenced by the dozens of letters from his students and friends. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sacramento at 11:00 a.m. on March 30.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 27, 2019