Daphne Horst

June 14, 1933 - October 16, 2020

Orangevale, California - Daphne (Jopson) Horst, went to her heavenly home on Friday, October 16, 2020.

Daphne grew up in Trowbridge in Sutter County, and graduated from East Nicolaus High School in 1950. She received her Master's Degree from Sacramento State University in Education, and worked as a teacher for 30 years.

Daphne faithfully served in many capacities at Celtic Cross Presbyterian Church in Citrus Heights.

Daphne was blessed with a large family, and is lovingly remembered by her Sister, Enid; Daughter, Donna; Son-in-Laws, David and Dick; seven Granddaughters; and ten Great Grandchildren.

Daphne was preceded by death by her Husband, Will; her Sister, Elaine; her Brother, Dwight; her Son, David; and her Daughter, Charlotte.

The family would like to extend a special appreciation to the staff at Sunrise of Fair Oaks for caring for Daphne for many years.

Funeral services will be private, and held for her immediate family during this unprecedented time.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store