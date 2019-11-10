Darce Milvin Thompson was born on October 10, 1918 in Lincoln, Missouri. After living in Sacramento, CA for more than 60 years, he went to be with The Lord on November 1, 2019. Darce leaves behind his loving wife, Gustava, his daughter, Willie Mae Marie Desha, his grandchildren Aldino Anakwenze, Cornelius Desha II, and James Desha II, his Godson, Pastor Brian L. Brewer, his nephew Homer Thompson and a host of great grandchildren and god children. Services for Deacon Thompson are 11am Friday, November 15th at New Testament Baptist Church 6746 34th St, North Highlands, CA 95660. There will also be a viewing the evening of Thursday, November 14th from 4-7pm at Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes 4701 Marysville Blvd. Sacramento, California 95838
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 10, 2019