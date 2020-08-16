1/1
Dario Gino "David" Dalla Lasta Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dario's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Dario "David" Gino Dalla Lasta, Sr., age 93, died peacefully of natural causes on August 9, 2020. Born on March 7, 1927 in Dunsmuir, California ("Home of the best water on Earth"), he was a beloved husband, father, uncle, and, most importantly, grandfather. A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley (Class of 1950), David worked as a civilian at McClellan Air Force Base in North Highlands until his early retirement. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 66 years Marion, daughter Diane (William), son Dario Jr. (Michael), four grandchildren Katie, Brennan (Hannah), Ellie, and Burke, and several nieces and nephews. Those grandkids were the light of his life. Fond of Old Hollywood musicals (favorite movie: "State Fair") and a voracious reader (favorite writer: Charles Dickens), "Poppy" was known and celebrated for being intelligent, warm, hilarious, and exuberant. He loved tennis and banana cream pie but loathed peaches and Space Mountain at Disneyland. Poppy was never seen without his fisherman's bucket hat, even though he didn't fish. In other words, he was a one-of-a-kind character whose gentle heart was as big as his constant laugh. No one who met him ever forgot him; he was a true original. David will be laid to rest at Mt. Shasta Memorial Park, and a memorial service in Sacramento will be held at a later date to be determined.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved