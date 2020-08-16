With deepest sorrow, we announce that Dario "David" Gino Dalla Lasta, Sr., age 93, died peacefully of natural causes on August 9, 2020. Born on March 7, 1927 in Dunsmuir, California ("Home of the best water on Earth"), he was a beloved husband, father, uncle, and, most importantly, grandfather. A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley (Class of 1950), David worked as a civilian at McClellan Air Force Base in North Highlands until his early retirement. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 66 years Marion, daughter Diane (William), son Dario Jr. (Michael), four grandchildren Katie, Brennan (Hannah), Ellie, and Burke, and several nieces and nephews. Those grandkids were the light of his life. Fond of Old Hollywood musicals (favorite movie: "State Fair") and a voracious reader (favorite writer: Charles Dickens), "Poppy" was known and celebrated for being intelligent, warm, hilarious, and exuberant. He loved tennis and banana cream pie but loathed peaches and Space Mountain at Disneyland. Poppy was never seen without his fisherman's bucket hat, even though he didn't fish. In other words, he was a one-of-a-kind character whose gentle heart was as big as his constant laugh. No one who met him ever forgot him; he was a true original. David will be laid to rest at Mt. Shasta Memorial Park, and a memorial service in Sacramento will be held at a later date to be determined.



