Darius D Trujillo

December 27, 1963 - October 2, 2020

Sacramento, California - Darius was a cherished son, brother. father, uncle, cousin nephew and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his parents David Trujillo & Jeanie Carter, son Darius Eric Wilson, brother David Jr, & Julio Trujillo and sister Tamara Vidales and his loving Tia Barbara Garcia and numerous loving extended family. He was born in Woodland, CA where he attended grade school. His family then moved to Rio Linda where he attended and graduated fro m Rio Linda High School in 1982. His Favorite pastimes were fishing, concerts and family bar b ques. Services will be held at Woodland Funeral Chapel, 305 Cottonwood St. on Friday October 16 at 10:00 A.M





