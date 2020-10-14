1/1
Darius D. Trujillo
1963 - 2020
Darius D Trujillo
December 27, 1963 - October 2, 2020
Sacramento, California - Darius was a cherished son, brother. father, uncle, cousin nephew and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his parents David Trujillo & Jeanie Carter, son Darius Eric Wilson, brother David Jr, & Julio Trujillo and sister Tamara Vidales and his loving Tia Barbara Garcia and numerous loving extended family. He was born in Woodland, CA where he attended grade school. His family then moved to Rio Linda where he attended and graduated fro m Rio Linda High School in 1982. His Favorite pastimes were fishing, concerts and family bar b ques. Services will be held at Woodland Funeral Chapel, 305 Cottonwood St. on Friday October 16 at 10:00 A.M


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Service
10:00 AM
Woodland Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Woodland Funeral Chapel
305 Cottonwood St
Woodland, CA 95695
(530) 666-4200
