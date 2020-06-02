Darlene De Anda
Darlene Ann De Anda passed away at a Sacramento Hospital on May 25, 2020, at the age of 85. She was born Sept. 22, 1934, to parents John and Olivia Enos of Sacramento. She is survived by her husband, Felix, her five children, a brother, Al Enos, numerous grandchildren and a large extended family. A viewing will be held Thursday, June 4 from 5 7 p.m. at McNary's Chapel, 458 College Street, Woodland, 95695. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m. at Monument Hill Memorial Park, 35036 County Road 22, Woodland, CA 95695. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Face masks required.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 2, 2020.
