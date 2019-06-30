Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene G. (Walker) Brodovsky. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Darlene G. Walker Brodovsky, 82, peacefully moved on from this life, June 26th, 2019 at her home in Sacramento, after a long battle with COPD. She was surrounded by her loving family and devoted canine companion, Oski. Heaven welcomed this beautiful glittering star into her arms. The family is blessed to have been with her on this remarkable life journey. Darlene was born to Ada Crider and Perry Walker on March 16th, 1937 in Taft, CA and was raised near San Bernardino CA. She graduated from San Bernardino High School where she was a vivacious cheerleader, alongside her equally beautiful twin sister Arlene. Darlene and Arlene often performed original cheers during family gatherings. She was affectionately called "D" by her sisters Arlene and Mary. Her closest friends knew her as "Dar." Mary, the oldest of the three, did everything she could to watch over her little sisters. In 1954 she married Fred Wells and had three children, Jeffrey David (1954) and twins Kelly Arlene and Scott Allen (1959). Scott Allen passed away at three months of age. She later married Richard Blechel in 1962 and they moved from Southern California to Santa Rosa so that Richard could begin his dental practice. They gave birth to Thomas Perry in 1963. Darlene volunteered several years for the local chapter of the and in 1966 served as its president. In 1976, Darlene, with daughter Kelly, moved to Sacramento to work in the State Capitol, relishing the excitement of California politics and in fact created her own alias while undercover to spearhead the fight against identity theft. She worked for several state assemblymen including Jerry Lewis who eventually served over 25 years in congress. She married local Sacramento attorney Bill Brodovsky in 1983. They lived in Sacramento area for several years including in the Rancho Murrieta community before moving to Rancho Mirage in 2007, during which time they lived the desert lifestyle and enjoyed their retirement years. Her family and friends will miss her grace, love and wit. She was beautiful, elegant and petit. Her smile and infectious laugh were instantly identifiable in social settings. She lit up a room. Darlene loved to get dressed up with her friends for lunch and socialize with a glass of buttery chardonnay. She had style that was uniquely hers and had a keen sense of fashion and design. She dearly loved her companion dogs Shaina who passed some years ago & Oski her Maltese terrier, both of which were ever-devoted and always by her side. But mostly, she had a deep love of family. Near the end of her life, her grandchildren and especially her great grandchildren, Hudson and Marlie were the source of her joy and laughter during her long battle with COPD. Despite her health issues, Darlene lived a wonderful and full life. "Thanks for everything Mom, we'll love you forever." Darlene is survived by her spouse Bill Brodovsky, sisters Mary Silver, Arlene Lewis (Jerry), her children Jeff Blechel (Joanie), Kelly Spiegelman (Scott) and Tom Blechel (Suzanne), Robert Brodovsky (Karen), and Ricky Brodovsky, grandchildren Mackenzie and Taylor; Nicole (J.R.) and Mark; Jacob, Justin and Sam; Alexandria; Rachael, Michael, and Kaz and her great grandchildren, Hudson and Marlie. The family would like to extend special and heartfelt thanks to Ana Radaniva, her caregiver, for her boundless love and care for our mother during the most challenging period of her life. We will always love you Ana. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 1 st, at 11:30am, at the Mosaic Law Congregation 2300 Sierra Blvd. Sacramento CA A graveside service will be held the following day, Tuesday, July 2 nd at 1:00pm at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, 1900 Franklin Ave. Santa Rosa CA The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to the S.P.C.A., COPD Foundation or the .

