Darlene Leilani Roberts

Heaven became a little brighter place with the arrival of Darlene, June 3rd early in the morning. Darlene passed away at home, with her son at her side, after a courageous 19 year battle with breast cancer. Darlene was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who shared her love of life with all she met. Darlene was born on March 13, 1939 in Shreveport, LA to Charles and Edna Roberts. She and her younger brother Donald spent a wonderful childhood living in San Francisco, Rocklin and Hawaii. Darlene was a spunky young lady, and after her junior year at Roseville High, spent the summer working in the Loomis fruit sheds. Upon graduation in 1957, Darlene was employed by McClellan AFB, the State Board of Equalization and Aerojet. She married a former RHS classmate Gary Lechman, and together they moved to Spokane, so Gary could pursue basketball at Gonzaga University. Darlene fit right in to her new surroundings, and found secretarial work at a local business. After Gary's graduation, they returned to Roseville where they would raise their two children, Craig and Dawn. While her children were young, Darlene loved being a stay-at-home mom. When her kids began school, Darlene became an instructional aid for numerous Roseville elementary schools. She had a gift for teaching, and often helped young people and adults with special needs by tutoring them in her own home. This example touched her own children, who now have lives influencing and teaching special needs people. Later, she went into banking, working as an executive secretary for Citizens Bank, Placer Bank of Commerce and Placer Credit Union, from which she retired. Upon retirement, Darlene continued her love for educating others, by teaching English as a second language through her church, Fair Oaks Presbyterian. She loved to travel and also spent numerous hours tending to her yard and patio flowers. Darlene's main passion was her granddaughter Riley Elise. From Riley's birth and throughout the twenty-three years they shared, Riley's happiness, education and health were her life's work. Darlene is preceded in death by her son Gregory Frank Lechman, her mother Edna, her father Charles, stepmother Clara, her former husband Gary, and her lifetime friend from school, Athena. Darlene leaves behind her children Craig Lechman and Dawn Barsotti, her son-in-law Rick Barsotti, her granddaughter Riley Barsotti, her brother Donald Roberts, sisters-in law Joan Roberts, Carolyn Stigar and Monica Roberts, and devoted friend Carol Keeler, who cared for Darlene until she passed. A memorial to celebrate Darlene's wonderful life will be held on Friday, July19th at 11am at Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church in the Wells Chapel. 11427 Fair Oaks Boulevard, Fair Oaks, 95628. A reception will immediately follow. Please consider making a donation in Darlene's memory to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Greater Sacramento or

