Darlene Pollard
1934 - 2020
August 4, 1934 - November 23, 2020
Sacramento, California - Darlene Pollard entered into eternal rest on Nov. 23, 2020 in her West Sacramento residence. Beloved wife of the late James Garvin Pollard, Jr.
Loving mother of Debra A. Adams, Janet Hjelden (Steve) & Cindy Ridge.
Dear sister of: Vernon(Nancy) Page, Genevieve(Howard) Hanson, Lucille Weiss, Dorothy Grover, Shirley Konikson, Larry Page, Carol(Jack) Bechly, Darrell(Linda) Page, and Allan(Pam) Page.
Devoted grandmother of Erin Adams, Ian Adams, Kevin Hjelden, Brian Ridge, Melissa Ridge, Jennifer Pollard & Joshua Pollard. Devoted great-grandmother of Ares Hernandez and Broderick Ridge. Also survived by her daughter in law, Carol Pollard.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Florio and Esther Page; brother Vernon Page and sister, Diane Page; son James Garvin Pollard, III; granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Pollard.
Visitation hours will be Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at River Cities Funeral Chapel, 910 Soule St., West Sacramento. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials preferred to St. Vincent de Paul.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
River Cities Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
River Cities Funeral Chapel
910 Soule Street
West Sacramento, CA 95691
(916) 371-4535
