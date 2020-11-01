1/1
Darlene Rita Mulloy
1942 - 2020
Darlene Rita Mulloy
May 19, 1942 - October 23, 2020
Sacramento, California - Darlene passed away peacefully on 10/23/2020, in Sacramento, California at the age of 78. Darlene is survived by her loving children, Michael and Michelle Lee. Darlene is also survived by her brothers, James and Joseph Mulloy and sisters Maryellen Parsons and Dorothy Murray. Devoted grandmother to Hannah, Adam and Alex. Also survived by many other loving nieces and nephews. Born in Rapid City, South Dakota to Letha and Leo Mulloy. Darlene worked as a paralegal for her dear friend, Noel Ferris. After retirement, she spent her time quilting and volunteering her time with many organizations. She was a great mother and grandmother. She was loved by many and touched countless people with her willingness to get involved. It's been said, she's a child of God and they broke the mold with her. Due to Darlene's request, services will be private. Memorials can be made in her name to Sutter Care at Home Hospice, 8333334 Ferguson Ave., Sacramento, CA., 95828. A guestbook can be found on W.F. Gormley & Sons website.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
W.F. Gormley & Sons
2015 Capitol Ave
Sacramento, CA 95811
(916) 443-6513
