Darline Gladys Ellis
Darline Gladys Ellis passed away on June the 24, 2020 after living a full and productive life. Darline was born to Irving and Omah Cole in Bakersfield, Calif.. She grew up in Marysville, and later lived in Loomis, where she owned and operated Loomis Fabrics and co-owned D&D Stakes business. She also lived in Foresthill. She married Bob Ellis, whom she had known all her adult life, in 1985 and was happily married for her remaining 35 years, living in Orangevale, where she passed away peacefully at home at the age of 83. Darline leaves behind, in addition to her loving husband Bob, son , Ronald Cooper of Loomis, daughter Brenda Balser of Foresthill, three grandchildren, Marjory Dolley, Jennifer Espinosa, Levi Cooper and 6 great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all! Due to Covid-19 restrictions, open viewing and funeral services at Mount Vernon Memorial Park will be restricted to friends and family only. Interment will follow at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, California.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 5, 2020.
