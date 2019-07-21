Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darnell Bernard Chapman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Darnell Bernard Chapman was born in Mobile, Alabama to William and Rebertha Chapman and transition on July 9, 2019 due to cardiovascular disease. He and his family relocated to North Highlands in 1967. Darnell graduated from Highlands High School in 1976 as a scholar and 3- Letter athlete. Darnell excelled in his academics and was heavily recruited for college in baseball, track and football. He was delighted to attend the University of California, Berkeley where he played Defensive Back for the Cal Bears. He helped the Bears get into the Garden State Bowl during his senior year, Coach Roger Theder named him the Unsung Hero, for "the squad's most prominent player who contributed the most without receiving due publicity." At the conclusion of the season he received the Henry J. Bates Memorial Award for the outstanding senior from Northern California. He is also named on the Tiny Bates Trophy in the Cal Football Hall of Fame! Darnell graduated with his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from UC Berkeley in March of 1981. Shortly after completing his degree Darnell met and married Deborah Tucker of Richmond California. Although, now divorced, they were blessed with a son, Darnell Jr. in 1986. Following graduation, Darnell went on to work in banking. After several short years, he became an insurance agent and opened his own Allstate Agency in Pinole California. Darnell relocated to Sacramento and has been a supportive care taker of his mother following the death of his father William Sr. in 2013. Ever the sports fan, he enjoyed watching the Golden State Warriors, his mother's favorite basketball team. He was an avid Raiders fan throughout the years and there was also the friendly annual rivalry between the Cal graduate and his sister Carolyn, a graduate of Stanford. He was witty and loved to prank and tell jokes. He brought laughter to our family and his friends. Darnell is survived by his son, Darnell Chapman Jr, a daughter Maelani Chapman, his granddaughter, Kenzie Rose Chapman, his mother, Mrs. Rebertha Chapman, three sisters, Carolyn Lee (Richard Lee), Marilyn Woods (Robert Woods), Dr. Renee Navarro (Dr. Rick Navarro) and two brothers, Lee Chapman and William Chapman Jr. He leaves behind a nephew: Brenton Lee, and numerous nieces: Jamilia Woods, Arika Lee, Nikeda Woods, Veronica Navarro, Crystal Chapman, Hailee Chapman, Christina Navarro, Jessica Navarro. As well as numerous cousins in Sacramento, San Francisco, Alabama, Washington DC and Connecticut. A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, July 24th at 11am at New Testament Baptist Church, 6746 34th Street, North Highlands CA, 95660. Burial to follow at Sylvan Cemetery 7401 Auburn Blvd. Repass at New Testament Baptist Church

Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 21, 2019

