In the late afternoon of June 14, 2019, Darrell Gene Dunham passed away peacefully at the age of 81 in his home surrounded by his adoring family. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Patricia of 57 years and survived by his sister Janet, daughters Cindy, Lori and Lisa as well as 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Saturday July 27 th at 10:00am at St. Mary's Cemetery followed by a celebration of life at the Bryte VFW Hall for both Darrell and his beloved brother in law Ronald Anderson, who passed away June 18th.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 21, 2019