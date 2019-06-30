Darrell was born in Sidney, Iowa on June 19, 1934 to John and Maud Gadberry. He passed away June 22, 2019 at the age of 85. Darrell was preceded in death by his son Ronald and granddaughters Allison and Jeneva. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Caryl; two daughters Susan (John) Dickinson and Lois (Charles) DeLong; grandson Mathew (Kelly) Dickinson; two great granddaughters and two step great granddaughters. Per Darrell's wishes, there will be no services.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 30, 2019