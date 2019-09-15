Darren Vincent Hughes was born February 24, 1971, in Sacramento and graduated from El Camino High School. He passed away unexpectedly on August 20, 2019. He was predeceased by his father Larry Dean Hughes. He is survived by daughter Heaven Hughes. He was a devoted and adoring father to Heaven and loved participating with her in biking, swimming, raising pets, and school projects. He is also survived by loving mother Rosanna Hughes Smith, stepfather Thomas Smith, sister Shonni Blankenship, nephew Dylan Blankenship, and niece Winter Blankenship. He lived most of his life in Sacramento with a few years in Colorado with family there. He worked for many years as a carpenter for T.A. Smith Interior Systems. He will be dearly missed.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 15, 2019