Dart Winship (aka Arthur Wilson Winship, Jr.) son of the late Arthur Wilson Winship, Sr. and Katherine Barbara Johnson was born in Plattsburg, New York, on July 10, 1927. He passed on July 15, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. Dart grew up in New Canaan, CT. where he served at a young age as a volunteer in the New Canaan Fire Department. He never got over his love of fire trucks! Dart was a WW II Veteran having served in the Navy in 1945 and 1946. As a salesman for several companies he traveled quite a bit in the early years but ultimately settled in California in Walnut Creek, Rocklin, Elk Grove and lastly, Antelope. He retired from the County of Sacramento. Dart was a Deputy Sheriff for Contra Costa County. He acted as past President of the Sons of the American Revolution, Sacramento Chapter, past President of Alcoholics Anonymous in the Walnut Creek area, and a member of the Harding San Juan Masonic Lodge #579. He was also a Shriner and a member of the Mayflower Society. Dart had a great sense of humor, enjoyed people, and lived a full life. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Otis of Antelope; daughter, Katherine Davies of Colorado; three step children, Kelly Hagarty of Rocklin, CA, Lynda Kulp of Carmichael, CA and James O'Reilly of Edmonds, WA; two granddaughters, Alex Davies and Charlotte McIntosh and a great-grandson, Lynx. Dart will be laid to rest at the Dixon National Cemetery.

