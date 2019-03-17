Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daryl L. Petrig. View Sign

Daryl L Petrig, 81 died February 25, 2019 after a brave battle with brain cancer. Born September 7, 1937 in Logansport, Indiana, he is survived by his cherished wife Cheryl Dubose Petrig, son John D Petrig of Tulsa OK, sister Wanda P Wall of Melbourne, FL, stepson Anthony Q Dubose of New York City, four nieces and two nephews. Daryl retired after 44 years in federal government serving both as an army Warrant Officer IV and a federal auditor. His lifetime love was the theater. Local residents may recall seeing him perform in Sacramento community theaters and win accolades in plays such as On Golden Pond, Harvey and many more. In this capacity as an actor he was in his element and acclaimed as such. He also enjoyed a life dedicated to health and fitness often seen running miles along Sacramento American River trails. Daryl's love of the theater, his humor and his family were center to his life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

