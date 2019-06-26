Daryl was called home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 19th2019. He left this life suddenly, survived by his wife, Sherry of 27 years, youngest brother Brett Rondoni (Karen) their daughters Katie, Kristie (Curtis) Caroline, niece Jennie (Michael) great nieces Alyssa (J.J) Lexi (Victor) Preceded in death by parents Al and Betty Jean Rondoni, and brother Brian Rondoni. Daryl retired from the Point West Clinic in May 2018 after dedicating 47 years of service to Kaiser Permenente, where he made many lifelong friends. After his death, donor recipient's lives have been transformed through his precious gifts. Celebration of Life June 29th2019 at 2pm. Mount Vernon Memorial Chapel 8201 Greenback Lane Fair Oaks, CA 95628 www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 26, 2019