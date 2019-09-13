On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, Daryl "Jerry" Stieve, loving husband of Harriet Patton Stieve, and father to Darin and wife, Tami Stieve passed away at 75. Grandfather to Maeghan, Griffin, Shauni and Brandon and was a great grandfather and uncle to numerous children. Jerry was a brother to Drene and the late Richard Perreault. Jerry lived in Folsom for 55 years and worked in the telecommunications industry for 31 years in Northern California and Nevada. Harriet and Jerry were married for 55 years. A graveside service will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Lakeside Cemetery in Folsom for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .

