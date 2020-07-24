On Sunday July 19, 2020, Dave Gaither, loving husband and father of two children passed away at age 61. Dave was born on April 5, 1959 in Agana Heights, Guam. He moved to the United States at 19 and began his lifelong career in the restaurant industry. He worked his way up opening several steakhouses and eventually became a market partner for Texas Roadhouse in Northern California. On December 12, 1992 he married Darlisa Deitrich Gaither. They raised two daughters, Kylie and Keilani. Dave's two prominent loves were his family, including their little dog Kiki and food. When he wasn't working, or away on business he could be found on the couch watching shows with his daughters or in front of his computer planning up his next restaurant destination. He was known for his selflessness and funny little jokes. Dave was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Eldon, Daniel, and Ray. He is survived by his wife Darlisa, his two children Kylie and Keilani, his sisters Linda and Jeanette and his half brother Rick.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store