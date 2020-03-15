Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dave Krebs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A week after his 88th birthday (born February 6, 1932) Dr. Dave Krebs was dancing with his friends at Oakmont of Concord, California, during Happy Hour. The next day he became acutely ill and passed away on February 17, 2020. He had lived at Oakmont for three and a half years, in assisted living, with Alzheimer's disease and a life-threatening heart condition. As he had done in the other places he resided, he made friends and was seen as an exceptionally kind and generous person. Dr. Krebs lived in Sacramento from 1964 until 2013 when he and his wife, Nina, moved to Walnut Creek CA to be near family. Dave and Nina were both psychologists at the California State University, Sacramento Counseling Center, and then in private practice in Midtown, Sacramento. Dave grew up in Denver, which he never missed a chance to speak of lovingly, was a star athlete and student leader at North High, graduated from Colorado University, received his Ph.D. in psychology from Denver University, and before retiring, completed a post doctorate program at California School of Professional Psychology. During his long career as a psychologist, Dave touched the lives of many people with his gentle, insightful ways, clinical skill and humor when it was needed most. He loved his family deeply and in addition to becoming an expert cook, took pride in managing the lion's share of chores around the house and yard. Dave loved animals, speaking and reading Spanish, travel, hiking and backpacking- especially in the Southwest, and sports. He is survived by his immediate family in the San Francisco Bay Area, Nina Krebs, Erica Schafer, Rex Walters, Karen Fleming, Spencer Ginn, his sister Noreen Krebs and her family in St. Louis, his sister-in-law, Judy Wavers in Citrus Heights, California, his brothers Gary Ferris and Wakyn Ferris and their families, and by his daughter Deborah Barthel, in Hayward, Wisconsin. Dave's wisdom, wit and kindness are missed by all of us. Memorial contributions may be sent in Dave's memory to Lamorinda Adult Respite Center, 433 Moraga Way, Orinda CA 94563. A memorial in the summer is pending.

