David A. Camerer
David A. Camerer died on 2 July 2020 in Abilene, Texas. He was 82 years old David was active in the construction industry and several other business enterprises in the Sacramento area for fifty years. He was President of Decorators, Inc. since 1964 until his retirement in 2004 He is survived by his wife Shirley, his daughter Deborah Nicholson (John) of Japan, his sons Dave Camerer, Jr., of Granite Bay, CA and Doug Camerer (Christa) of Kalispell, MT,) and thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by step-daughter Kimberly Underwood. Funeral services have been held privately in Abilene, Texas.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 30, 2020.
