David Allen Young of Folsom, CA passed away suddenly on March 2, 2020 at the age of 90. Dave was born in Southern CA in 1929 shortly after his parents arrived via ship through the Panama Canal from New York City. When he was a toddler, his family moved to Benicia, CA where his father found work during the Depression. Dave and his two older brothers (Arthur and Robert) grew up in Benicia. He left to attend UC Berkeley and graduated with a degree in Engineering. Dave was exceptionally proud of his education at Cal. During his time there, he met the love of his life, Doris, in the choir at the United Methodist Church. They were married in the fall of 1951. Dave enlisted in the U.S. Navy in January 1952 and was stationed on Oahu as a Class A Electronics Technician. He and Doris have fond memories of their years in Oahu. In 1956, he returned to CA where he worked as a Civil Engineer for the Division of Highways and later, the City of Mountain View Public Works. He and Doris welcomed their first child, Judy, and two years later welcomed, Paul. In 1962, Dave and Doris moved their young family to Petaluma, CA where Dave was hired as the Director of Public Works and City Engineer for the City of Petaluma. They welcomed their third child, Thomas, in 1964. Dave was responsible for many municipal public works improvements during his seventeen years in Petaluma. He left his position in 1979 to pursue private consulting opportunities on major public works and private development projects in Arizona and California. Dave was an avid sportsman. He enjoyed fishing and hunting (pheasant and ducks). His love of engineering and math enabled him to build at least five boats during his adult life. His first project was a sailboat he named "Tiki Taki." Over the years, he built several row boats and a kayak. Another passion was training sporting dogs to assist with his hunting expeditions. He enjoyed training a golden retriever (Duff), Gordon setter (Mack), black lab (Jake), Brittany spaniel (Max) and yellow lab (Belle). Dave was preceded in death by his two older brothers, his son, Paul, and one nephew. Dave is survived by his wife of 68 years, Doris. He is also survived by his daughter, Judy Cook, and son, Thomas Young and beloved granddaughters, Allison (Cook) Jackson and Colleen Cook. He is also survived by eight nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life has been postponed pending the COVID-19 situation. A private interment will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery at a later date. Donations in Dave's memory can be made to ASPCA.org or Habitat for Humanity.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 21, 2020.