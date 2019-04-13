Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Anthony Gianatasio. View Sign

David Anthony Gianatasio 65 of Elk Grove CA passed away peacefully with his wife and 2 sons by his side on April 4, 2019 after a battle of lengthy illness. He was born on April 22, 1953, in Sacramento Ca to the late Armond Gianatasio and survived mother Evelyn Gianatasio. He is survived by his wife Lina for 22 years of marriage, sons Andrew (Andy)and Paul. Brother Steve and Mike, sister Kathy, Lisa, Rebecca and late Jennifer, nieces , nephews and grandnieces. Dave worked as a janitor in Sacramento unified school in late 70's , sales rep, in Fuller Brush Co. Allstate Ins. Agent for 25 years. He enjoyed travelling to Philippines, Hawaii, Mexico and Canada. Love watching sports and especially spending time with family. Funeral and services: Hours of Visitation: April 22,2019 from 9am-8pm Rosary 6pm Elk Grove Funeral Chapel 9101 Elk Grove Blvd. Elk Grove Ca. 95624 Funeral Mass: April 23, 2019 @ 11am Good Shepherd Catholic Church 9539 Racquet Court Elk Grove Ca, 95758 Place of Interment: St Mary's Cemetery

David Anthony Gianatasio 65 of Elk Grove CA passed away peacefully with his wife and 2 sons by his side on April 4, 2019 after a battle of lengthy illness. He was born on April 22, 1953, in Sacramento Ca to the late Armond Gianatasio and survived mother Evelyn Gianatasio. He is survived by his wife Lina for 22 years of marriage, sons Andrew (Andy)and Paul. Brother Steve and Mike, sister Kathy, Lisa, Rebecca and late Jennifer, nieces , nephews and grandnieces. Dave worked as a janitor in Sacramento unified school in late 70's , sales rep, in Fuller Brush Co. Allstate Ins. Agent for 25 years. He enjoyed travelling to Philippines, Hawaii, Mexico and Canada. Love watching sports and especially spending time with family. Funeral and services: Hours of Visitation: April 22,2019 from 9am-8pm Rosary 6pm Elk Grove Funeral Chapel 9101 Elk Grove Blvd. Elk Grove Ca. 95624 Funeral Mass: April 23, 2019 @ 11am Good Shepherd Catholic Church 9539 Racquet Court Elk Grove Ca, 95758 Place of Interment: St Mary's Cemetery Funeral Home Herberger's Elk Grove Funeral Chapel

9101 Elk Grove Boulevard

Elk Grove , CA 95624

(916) 686-1888 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close