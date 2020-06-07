David A. Crockett Jr. died April 7th, 2020, he passed peacefully in his Lake San Marcos home surrounded by his family. Mr. Crockett was the only son of the late David A Crockett Sr and Priscilla Darsy-Crockett. He was raised in Los Angeles, California where he joined the United States Maritime Services at the age of 16 and later relocated to Fresno, California where he attended Fresno State College. David graduated from CSUF in 1957 with a degree in Journalism and he had also studied Architecture which was his lifelong passion. Mr Crockett met his future bride, the late Lillianbelle Hollister-Crockett, who was the former 1951 Miss Fresno and they were engaged at the base of Bridal Veil Falls in Yosemite, CA. Mr.Crockett was enlisted as a member of the U.S. Air Force Intelligence Division, during the Korean War and was deployed to Japan in the summer of 1951. The Crocketts lived in Tokyo until 1955. During his service to our country, Mr Crockett was decorated with honors for his distinguished service in the Air Force Intelligence Division while stationed in Tokyo. He had been interviewed by the Library of Congress in 2011, about his service as part of the Veterans History Project, chronicled through the American Folklife Center. Upon his return to civilian life, he went to work for the Fresno Bee until he was recruited by the Travelers Insurance Co. in 1957. David Crockett earned his credentials as a Certified Financial Planner, and as a member of the American Society of Chartered Financial Consultant and Chartered LIfe Underwriter. He was later transferred to the West Coast Regional Office, serving as manager until his retirement from Travelers in 1993 in Sacramento, California. David Crockett then opened Crockett Financial Services, an independent Insurance Agency. David ( Davy) Crockett, volunteered and served as Board President in many philanthropic and community organizations including the Fair Oaks Little League, The Fair Oaks Rotary, the Sacramento Chamber of Commerce, The Sacramento Estate Planning Council and was a second generation member of the California Masons. In recent years, after relocating to Lake San Marcos, David devoted much of his time to the research of genealogy and the biography of his historic relative, Congressman and frontiersman Davy Crockett. David Crockett is survived by his children, Cathleen Crockett-Shera and son-in-law, Reza Shera of Rancho Santa Fe, Stephen Glen Crockett of San Jose and the late David Arthur Crockett III of Sacramento. Also surviving are his grandsons, Alan Shera, Andrew Shera and Alexander Shera of Rancho Santa Fe, CA. Private Interment services were held at Miramar National Cemetery, where Mr Crockett was laid to rest alongside his loving wife, Lillianbelle Hollister-Crockett.



