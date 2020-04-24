Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Bruce Fite. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Bruce Fite was born on April 7, 1932 in Paris, Arkansas. He passed from this life into the next on April 18, 2020 at the age of 88, in his home in Sacramento, California. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Darlyne I. Fite; his children Charles David Fite (Cara), Sharon Mayfield (Randy) and Teresa Barry; 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and his sister Barbara Hardcastle. Bruce's passion for flying led him to Texas in 1956, where he met and married his wife, Darlyne Franke. He was a fighter pilot for the marines from 1956 -59 in the Third Marine Air Wing VMF 311. Those who served with him, and especially those who flew with him, forged bonds that lasted throughout his life. The stories recounted through the years, of those days and those men and those adventures, are epic. The friendships they shared are "Semper Fi", a phrase his family will always associate with him. In 1968 Bruce moved his family from Arkansas to California and joined forces with some of Sacramento's most prominent businessmen. He went on to found Fite Development Company, which just reached it's 50 year anniversary, under the leadership of Bruce's son, Chet Fite. Bruce's wife Darlyne also worked in the business alongside both men for many years, helping to develop the company into the success that it is today. Bruce will be remembered as a daring pilot, a driving force, a successful businessman, and a generous benefactor to many. He was a man who lived life on his own terms, always striving for the highest standards. He was also a man whose faith in God was what he most desired to pass on to his family and those he loved. Because of that faith he is now reunited to his parents, Charles and Hazel Fite, and in the presence of the One who protected him through many close calls in this life and has now welcomed him into new and infinitely more exciting adventures. Due to the current restrictions in place because of Covid-19, a service celebrating Bruce's life will be held at a later date. Interment services being provided by Mt. Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary, Sacramento, CA.

