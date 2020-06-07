David Cavazos passed away peacefully in his home after a brief illness On May 24, 2020 during this period he was surrounded by his loving family and close friends. Dave was born in Yancy, Texas on 10/1/1935 to Tomas and Guadalupe Cavazos. He was raised in the city of Vacaville California. He is predeceased by his parents Tomas and Guadalupe Cavazos, brothers Abelardo, Edwardo, and Janie Cavazos, son Gary Cavazos, and grandsons Anthony Sexton and David Ramirez of North Highlands, California. Dave is survived by his ex-wife Alvera Cavazos, children David (Chris) Cavazos, Carolyn (Rich) Gorter, Lorrie (Shawn) Blackman, Francisca (chuck) Kaiser, Lisa (Eric) Scheffler and Daniel Cavazos. He is survived by his 3 sisters Carmen, Josie (Jess) and Sally (Joe), 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. David had a deep passion for boxing and was in the featherweight division during his time in the boxing world. He won many matches during his young career, passing on his knowledge and love of the sport to his children and great grandchildren, who often found it entertaining to be boxing with grandpa. Although Dave had an eighth-grade education, he strived for knowledge and loved reading. He would often find articles of interest, circle them, and share them with his children. David learned all he could about the aircraft washing business and in 1960 founded Dave's Aircraft Service Inc., and began washing plains at McClellan AFB, Moffett Field and in Oakland. This was his life's work and how he supported his large family until his retirement in 2003. One of Dave's other passions was running. At the age of 70 he completed his first full marathon! Dave continued running in his North Highlands neighborhood for many years. In the many miles he ran during those years, he felt blessed to have met and made so many amazing friends along the way. When Dave was not doing an early morning run you could always find him at Marie's Donuts having coffee, sharing gossip and laughter with longtime friends, or just sharing quiet time with his dear friends Kurt and Barbara. Finally, it was also no secret he drove the water district and the neighbors crazy, insisting on rinsing off the driveway and street every morning making sure his beloved birds had water while enjoying their company. Dave had an incredibly full life and though he will be missed he has given each of us our own amazing memories to cherish until we meet again. Celebration of life to be held at a later date.



