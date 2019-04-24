Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Charles Bauder. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Charles Bauder passed away April 20, 2019 at the age of 72. David was born on April 10, 1947 in Ventura, California, the only child of Henry William and Mary Calista Bauder (n‚e Heidrick). After graduating from Mt. Whitney High School in Visalia, California, he served in the Navy for 20 years. Duty stations included: San Diego, California; Treasure Island, San Francisco; Kansas City, Missouri; Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; Toms River, New Jersey (NAS Lakehurst); Bermuda; Sardinia, Italy; ending his service in Fallon, Nevada. While overseas David and his family traveled extensively throughout Europe to Italy, Germany, Austria, Spain, Switzerland, Greece and Liechtenstein. Late in life he returned to school for a technical degree in computer engineering. David went on to work for several companies - all in electronics and radio communications - before retiring. The original MacGyver, David could rebuild a tube tv, make a computer using his teenage daughter's tape deck, or build a dune buggy, all from random bits and pieces. Why buy new, when you could fix it or make it yourself? He resided in Sacramento, Califonia (Elk Grove Area) until recently relocating to Tigard, Oregon to be close to his daughter and her family. He leaves behind his daughter, Calista Louise Fitzgerald; her husband Neal James Fitzgerald; grandson, Samuel James Fitzgerald; and most importantly, Murphy, his constant canine companion. No services will be held. Deposition by cremation. In remembrance - say a kind word or share a smile with a stranger. A small gesture can make a world of difference.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 24, 2019

