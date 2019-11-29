Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Charles Kirn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Charles Kirn, aged 68, passed away on November 25 surrounded by his family. He was a loving husband to Sally Kirn and a devoted dad to David Edward Kirn, Lindsey Elizabeth (Kirn) Haughey, Brian Heywood Kirn and Annemarie Del Mugnaio, and proud granddad to Samantha Del Mugnaio, Chase Del Mugnaio, and Emmett Haughey. He is survived by his sisters Patricia Collord and Wilma Hilton, and brothers Michael Kirn and Anthony Kirn. Born in Cape Giradeau, Missouri on November 11, 1951 and raised in Jackson, Missouri, he was the son of Edward Henry Kirn and Mary C. Essner Kirn. He graduated from the University of Missouri, Rolla as a civil engineer and went on to work for Fluor Corporation, taking assignments in Alaska, South Africa, Louisiana, New York, and ultimately settled down in Sacramento, CA in 1986 working for Kitchell CEM until his passing. As a formidable "southpaw", Dave loved baseball and played on a Hall of Fame college team. He also loved building things and spent his career seeing projects through such as oil refineries, college campuses and correctional facilities. When at home, he'd either be in his barn with his tools, in his garden growing tomatoes, or at the kitchen counter reading his funnies sneaking food to one of his fur babies. He was a quiet, but strong spirit, and will be remembered as the cornerstone for his family, a beloved mentor to his colleagues, and a steady, calm voice to those who called him friend. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:30 AM at St. Mary's Cemetery and Funeral Center, located at 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA 95820. A reception will follow at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in his honor to the Glioblastoma Foundation.

