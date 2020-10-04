1/1
David Curtis Iribarne
May 4, 1973 - September 20, 2020
David Curtis Iribarne passed away from Covid-19 after a lengthy illness. He was big-hearted, just like his stature. David found a wonderfully supportive community in the Sacramento poetry scene, and had many friends from every walk of life. He was a loyal and attentive uncle, brother and son, loved his family with enormous devotion. A Sacramento native, David attended Sacramento High School and Sacramento State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in English. A lifelong basketball player and fan, David was a force on the courts to contend with. He worked at the Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op, and later in the mental health field, was passionately dedicated to the work he did helping others. David was preceded in death by his sister, Jennifer Milne, his father, Paul Iribarne and his mother, Beverly Iribarne. He is survived by his brother Matthew Iribarne and his wife, Amy Happ, his sister Nancy Gervais and her husband Bruce Gervais, his brother-in-law, John Milne, his nieces and nephews, and his many cherished friends. A special thanks to David's cousin Viviane Chango, who helped David so much through the years. Big Dave. Uncle Dave. Little bro. Those giant hugs, that laugh that made everyone else laugh too. Gentle and kind, immensely loved. We'll miss him beyond words. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to the Sacramento Poetry Center at: www.sacramentopoetrycenter.com

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 4, 2020.
