David Gilbert Davidson, 94, a 13-year resident of Lincoln, Calif, died April 3 in Orangevale. A leader in the petroleum industry and former Stanford basketball star, Davidson, the father of four, is survived by daughter Susan Wharton of Liberty Hill, Texas; son John Davidson and daughter-in-law Susan Davidson of Lake Oswego, Oregon; son Richard Davidson and daughter-in-law Connie Maxwell of Monticello, New Mexico; and Nancy Witt and son-in-law Ted Witt of Folsom, Calif. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In remembrance, a Service to the Witness of the Resurrection is scheduled at 1 p.m., Friday, April 26, at Shepherd of the Sierra Presbyterian Church, 5400 Barton Road, Loomis, Calif. 95650.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 13, 2019