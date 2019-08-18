Born August 24, 1949 in Sacramento to Ed and Louise Dunning. Died August 8, 2019 at his home in Citrus Heights. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Peggy, his son William and wife Megan, daughter Brandi Bazarnik and husband Greg, and brother Dennis and wife Diana. He retired from Crystal Cream and Butter in 2004. A special thanks to Mercy Hospice for his care over the last months especially Jan, Christine, Amy and Dr. Osborn. There will be no service per his request.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 18, 2019