David Eccli of Shingle Springs died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 1st. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Loree, sons David (Nicole) and Mike Brousseau as well as his grandchildren Matthew, Branden, Evan, Cindy, Julia and Seth Brousseau, his sister Susan (Louis) Dyson. He retired after 40 years at Aerojet to focus on his three passions, family, cars and flying. Due to COVID a celebration of life will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriner's Children's Hospital
.