David Edmiston

June 27, 1930 - November 16, 2020

Elk Grove, California - David Edmiston passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 16; he was 90. Dave was born in Americus, Kansas, the son of Helen (Morrison) and Harvey Edmiston and brother to Doris (Adrian). The family moved to Beaumont, California in 1941 where they farmed. Dave graduated from Beaumont High School and the University of California at Davis. In 1951, Dave was drafted into the army for brief service. He was discharged to return to his family farm when his father became too ill to run the business. David was married to June (Walker) in August 1951. They had two children, Susan and Mark, and three grandchildren, Kelly, Jenna and Morgan. Dave and his wife lived in the Elk Grove area since 1967.

Dave worked as a farmer in southern California and in Sacramento Valley. Farming became difficult in the mid-1950s and David had to look for other work. Eventually, he found work with the Dept. of Food and Agriculture where he worked for 33 years, retiring in. Dave enjoyed agriculture, camping, fishing and many other outdoor activities. After retirement, Dave and June traveled, finally taking a dream trip to Israel. Throughout his life, David lived to serve the Lord and was extremely involved in the Grace Evangelical Free Church in Elk Grove.

Due to COVID 19, there will not be a service or memorial. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Grace Church of Elk Grove, 9766 Waterman Road, Suite F, Elk Grove, CA 95624. Make checks to Grace Church and indicate in memory of David Edmiston.





