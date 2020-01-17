Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Edward Wenger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Sacramento resident, David Edward Wenger, friend to many and noted for his kindness, lost his struggle with life on 1/12/2020. Born in Abilene, KS on 6/7/1942, he graduated from Abilene High School in 1960 and completed his education at Kansas State University in 1966. From there, he served in the US Army. He then pursued a career as an insurance auditor. Upon retirement, he became a seasonal tax preparer for H&R Block for the last 25 years. He was hoping to return to work this month when unexpected health issues arose. David will be remembered for his love of people, movies and fondness for maintaining detailed statistical histories. There will be a Celebration of Life on February 8th from 2pm until 7pm at the home of one of his dear friends. A very special thank you to Jim Boyster for his many years of friendship and his kind and caring role as dedicated caregiver over the last year. David is survived by his brother, Charles (Pamela) Wenger, and sister Melinda Wenger-Niemi, of Santa Maria, CA, nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts. Memorial contributions may be made to the .

