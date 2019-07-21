Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Elton Merold. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

With deep sadness we announce the loss of Dave Merold (69), who passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, surrounded by his family. Dave shared a wonderful life and leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Sonja, sons Ryan (Kristin) and Sean (Katie), grandson Beau, sister-in-law Suzanne Nobles (Willie), niece Jennifer Nobles, nephew Steve Nobles (Lucy) and many loving friends. Dave was born in Lebanon, KY on February 25, 1950 to George H. and Mary McManaman Merold. The family resided in Cleveland, OH until 1959, when they moved to Sacramento. Dave attended St. Mel's Catholic School and graduated from Jesuit High School in 1968. He was a valued member of the Jesuit community, serving as president of the Booster Club twice and coordinating the class of 1968's 50th reunion. He proudly sent both of his sons to Jesuit (Ryan '97 and Sean '98). Dave attended Sacramento State University (BA'72). He was active in the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, serving as president twice. Dave retired from the California State Lottery as Chief of the Division of Sales after 26 years. Dave was a kind, generous, gregarious and humorous man who devoted his life to his family and developed lifelong friendships. He will be greatly missed by those fortunate enough to have known him. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Jesuit High School Chapel (Fair Oaks Blvd. at O'Donnell Dr.). In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Timothy Riehl Scholarship Fund at Jesuit High School, or to a .

