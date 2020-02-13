Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Francis Klein Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Klein passed away on February 6, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer. David passed in the arms of his loving wife in his beloved home in Greeneville, TN. David is preceded in death by his father, David Francis Klein Sr, and mother Shirley Jean Egbert Klein. David leaves behind his soulmate and wife Paula Fay Sanders Klein, sisters Mary Susan Klein Fuller and Kathleen Ida Klein Carr, four nieces and a nephew (Meredith Carr, Kristel Gibbons, Aran Morris and David Fuller) and three grandnieces (Ivy Elling, Olivia and Aurora Gibbons). David was born December 4, 1954. He was raised in Rennerdale, PA outside of Pittsburgh. He moved to Greeneville TN, attending Greeneville Middle School and one year at the high school. His family moved to Muncie, IN 1971. He graduated from Yorktown High School in 1973 and Indiana University with a BA in business in 1977. For most of his life he worked for Muncie Power Products and moved around the country from Muncie IN to Dallas TX, to Seattle WA, Tulsa OK, and then for FleetPride in Sacramento CA before retiring to Greene County. He made many friends along the way. Later in life, David, learned to play the guitar and mandolin. He loved to listen to and play blue-grass music. Going to blue-grass festivals; taking music lessons and playing with the informal groups after the concerts, were some of his favorite things to do. Along with his musical talents, David had a love for carpentry and crafts. His attention to detail served him well when crafting his stained glasses windows/artwork. David never met a stranger. He loved meeting people and would stop out in the county to talk with a person walking or sitting in their yard. He loved nature, traveling, camping, hiking, and fishing in the National Parks and especially the Sierra Nevada Mountains outside of Sacramento. He cherished his land at the foot of the Cherokee National Forest and enjoyed walking the fields, woods, and driving through the mountains in TN. He will be sorely missed! In lieu of flowers please donate to the , Shriners or . There will be a celebration of life with family and friends at a later date. Please leave your contact information along with your condolences at

