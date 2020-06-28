Born January 5, 1937 to Frank and Dorothy Borges, David Borges passed peacefully on June 18, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his devoted wife, Elda, brother Glenn Borges (Michele), children Traci Ennis (David), Tod Borges (Tricia), Lynne Ryan, Michael Silva (Venetia), grandchildren Joe Ryan (Christy), Allison Baron (AJ), Alexander & Christopher Ennis, Adam & Amanda Borges, Dominic & Christian Silva and great-grandchildren JT & Jax Baron and Amelia Ennis. Born and raised in Sacramento, David grew up in the vibrant Portuguese community. He enjoyed all sports, excelling in baseball. Playing both quarterback and pitcher for Christian Brothers High School, he was inducted into the La Salle Club Baseball Hall of Fame. On numerous baseball leagues; one of his favorite stories shared was at the age of 17, the youngest on the team, he played against Folsom Prison inmates at the prison. He pitched for the Panthers at Sacramento Junior College one spring before signing a contract with the Sacramento Solons and pitching for the Visalia Cubs. After his service in the Army, David began his career in insurance. In 1995, David was co-founding partner in his insurance brokerage firm RD Marketing Group. He served as President until he retired in 2012. Under his leadership, the company expanded nationwide. David served on many advisory committees and received numerous achievement awards. David was an avid golfer. A true highlight was playing with legendary golfer, Gary Player. Among his many passions - enjoying a great restaurant, a Bombay gin, good Pinot and traveling the world with the love of his life, Elda. Private services will be held due to pandemic restrictions.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store