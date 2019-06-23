Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Garfield Gove. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Garfield Gove, age 81 has passed away at the Outlook Senior Care Facility on June 5, 2019. He was surrounded by family and friends. David had lived with dementia for over 7 years. David was born in Toronto, Canada on August 17, 1937 to his parents David Alexander Gove, born in Glasgow, Scotland and Carrie Catherine Whyte Gove Fisk, born in Carleton Place Ontario, Canada. Both are now deceased. David worked very hard all his life in heavy construction. He loved what he did. He worked in Canada, Watsonville, CA, Chicago, Ill, Denver, Co, Cairo Egypt and finally from 1988 to Sept. 2, 2005 he and his wife started Clayborn Contracting Group Inc. Auburn, CA. He loved living in Lake of the Pines and played golf, bowling, boating and was president of this wonderful place to live. He had many many friends we met here and on our travels cruising to many places around the world. David leaves behind his loving wife of 40 years Sharon K. Gove, a son Kevin F. Gove, his wife Deborah R. and step sons Jacob H. and Tyler R. Arshowsky, a daughter Suzanne L. Gove- O'Rourke, her husband Michael R. O'Rourke, a step son Kevin R. Nix and his wife Georgia, a sister Karen Boardley, 3 granddaughters, Victoria Durham, Allyson Gove and Valerie Nix, 1 grandson Conor Nix, I great grandson Ronan R.N.L. Schubert , his ex wife Doreen Minshall and many cousins and good good friends. I would like to also thank the owners of where David stayed and the girls who took such good care of him, Bristol Hospice, David's Dr. Tang Oxley, Genworth Financial, Chapel of the Hills and the New Auburn Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life at the Lake of the Pines Club House on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 4:15 PM. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the .

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.