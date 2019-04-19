David Howard Birks (60) passed away on April 13, 2019, at his home in Springfield, MO. He is survived by his parents, Daniel and Ruth Birks, his wife of 42 years, Debbie, his children, Joshua, Crystal and John (Mysti), his 4 grandchildren, and his 5 siblings. David is joining one sister in Heaven with the Lord. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Sacramento, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 3:00 pm at The Salvation Army Citadel, 2550 Alhambra Blvd.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 19, 2019