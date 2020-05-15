David J. Dominguez, 67, passed away Monday, May 11 in his home after 18 courageous years fighting cancer. A Granite Bay resident for 32 years, David was a well loved and incredibly respected teacher, principal and superintendent in our community. As a principal he was known for greeting his students each morning with a cup of coffee in one hand and the other giving high fives to students as they walked to their classrooms. Throughout his journey battling cancer, he maintained a positive attitude, never complaining about the disease, but determined to live the best life he could with his family and friends. David could talk to anyone and preferred to ask questions over talking about himself. He was an avid golfer who amazingly has three hole-in-ones. He fulfilled a lifelong dream when he went to Scotland with a group of his golfing buddies, naturally posting impressive scores at some of the finest and toughest courses in the home of golf. He fulfilled another dream in 1989, attending Super Bowl XXIII with his dad to watch his beloved 49ers defeat the Bengals in Miami. After retiring, David mentored teachers, principals and superintendents, passing along his breadth of knowledge and skills to a new generation of administrators. He also served on the board of A Touch of Understanding, a non-profit dedicated to increase the understanding of people with disabilities and to accept and respect all individuals. But most of all, David was a devoted family man that shared his love deeply. He is survived by his loving wife, Laurie, son Michael, daughter Kacey, sister Diana, mother Mary and daughter -in-law Karina. He was also "Bumpa" to two adoring grandsons Mason and Everett. David and Laurie shared a once-in-a-lifetime love spanning 43 years after meeting as freshman at San Diego State. They travelled often, played bridge with their expansive group of friends, had an on-going scrabble feud, and enjoyed just spending time together in the backyard. David coached Michael in soccer and baseball, instilling a shared love of sports and competition. When he wasn't coaching, he could be found in the stands supporting his son on the court and on the field. If anything happened in the sporting world, they'd be each other's first call. David and Kacey shared a love of music, spending time together listening to his vast collection of classic rock albums. He arranged birthday present scavenger hunts for his kids each year and as a surprise drove down to Santa Barbara to continue the tradition for Kacey's 20th birthday. David loved his wife and children immensely, never letting an opportunity pass without telling them so. Even though he was taken too soon, his family and friends cherished the time they had with him. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, no memorial service is scheduled at this time. We will arrange a celebration of life service as soon as we are able. If you do not have the family's contact information but would like information about the future service, please email davidjdominguez.info@gmail.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 15, 2020.