Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David James Balsley. View Sign

David James Balsley, aged 70, died of heart failure on February 11, 2019 in West Sacramento, CA. He was born July 26, 1948 in Sonora, CA to James and June Balsley. He grew up in Stockton, attending Grover Cleveland Elementary School, Stagg High School, and graduated from Linden High School in 1966. He graduated from Delta College, later attending UC Davis. In his youth, David was a bass player and won awards for horseman showmanship. He was a Longshoreman for over 40 years and was with the ILWU, Local 18 at the Port of Sacramento. He married Bridget Capps on June 5, 2004 at Lake Powell, AZ. David was member to the Stockton Sailing Club, the Stockton Elks, and the Backcountry Horsemen of California. He enjoyed working cattle, sailing, traveling, and most of all reading. David was survived by his wife, mother, and sister Carol (David) Riddles. He was preceded in death by his father and sister, Angie. The memorial reception is to be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 12 pm to 3 pm at Lodi Elks in Woodbridge, CA. Contributions can be made to PALS at 1040 W. Kettleman Ln. #379 Lodi, CA 95240.

David James Balsley, aged 70, died of heart failure on February 11, 2019 in West Sacramento, CA. He was born July 26, 1948 in Sonora, CA to James and June Balsley. He grew up in Stockton, attending Grover Cleveland Elementary School, Stagg High School, and graduated from Linden High School in 1966. He graduated from Delta College, later attending UC Davis. In his youth, David was a bass player and won awards for horseman showmanship. He was a Longshoreman for over 40 years and was with the ILWU, Local 18 at the Port of Sacramento. He married Bridget Capps on June 5, 2004 at Lake Powell, AZ. David was member to the Stockton Sailing Club, the Stockton Elks, and the Backcountry Horsemen of California. He enjoyed working cattle, sailing, traveling, and most of all reading. David was survived by his wife, mother, and sister Carol (David) Riddles. He was preceded in death by his father and sister, Angie. The memorial reception is to be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 12 pm to 3 pm at Lodi Elks in Woodbridge, CA. Contributions can be made to PALS at 1040 W. Kettleman Ln. #379 Lodi, CA 95240. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close