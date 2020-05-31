David Jeffrey Drury, long time resident of Sacramento, California, died peacefully in his home, on May 10, 2020. He was 59 years of age. David, or Jeff as he was called by his family, was born November 16, 1960 in Merced, California to proud parents, Val J and Sybil Drury. All of his career he followed in the footsteps of his loved and respected step father, Richard Mahon. Together they contributed to the maintenance and development of our country's railroad system. His favorite pastimes involved tinkering about in his garage or riding his Harley. From a very young child he throughly enjoyed dismantling a device simply to study its inner workings and reconstruct it with a full understanding of how and why it functioned. He was an engineer extraordinaire. David Jeffrey was a very kind and caring man who throughly enjoyed sharing his humor with others. The love he carried for his family was expressed as only he could, in a uniquely humorous manner. He loved to laugh and kept our family smiling. We will long cherish his chuckles along with the love in his heart, the sparkle in his eyes and his handsome smiling face. David is survived by his sisters, Jodie J Drury Roznos and Elaine J Drury Kelly and his nieces Marci Jo Morden and Casie Jean Kelly, as well as his step siblings Sylvia Tuttle, Robert Mahon and Chris Leonard and a host of great nephews and nieces, brethren and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Val, Sybil and Richard.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store