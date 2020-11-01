David Johnson Jr.
October 29, 1949 - October 15, 2020
Sacramento, California - Dave passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at the age of 70 on October 15, 2020.
He was a truly gentle and kind man who loved working in his yard; pruning his trees and making compost. He loved car trips with family, probably as a result many trips to New York and back with his very large family as a child. He loved wine tasting with family and friends and any gathering where laughter and love surrounded the room. He so enjoyed Tai Chi classes and art classes. A quiet, considerate, generous and loving man, he lived the teachings of his Catholic faith by always thinking of others first, with simple acts of kindness and humility, and by taking courageous stands for what he believed was right.
Dave was born in the borough of Queens, New York. His family relocated to Sacramento, California when he was 10. He was proud to be a member of the first graduating class of Jesuit High School. Dave and his wife relocated to Browns Valley to work and raise their family in 1977, and then returned to Sacramento in 2000, where Dave spent his remaining years enjoying a life devoted to family and friends.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Eileen Johnson. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Sandy (Hall) Johnson; his daughter, Melanie Johnson; his son David Johnson III, and grandchildren David Johnson IV and Emily Johnson, of Texas. He is the dedicated brother to nine siblings: Chris, Janet, Michael, Richard, Jennifer, John, George, Danny and Eileen.
Private services will be held in early November. A richly deserved celebration of his life will be held after Covid concerns have passed.
To help honor Dave's memory, please consider making a donation to Sacramento's Jesuit High School, the Sacramento Tree Foundation, Sacramento Loaves and Fishes, or the Alzheimer's Association
