It is with great sorrow that the family of David Perez, Age 47, announce his tragic passing from this life on January 27, 2020. David is survived by his mother Janelle Douglas (Robert), Sister Lori Coxon, Brother Brian Perez, Nieces Ashley, Mackenzie and Amiah, Nephews Jacob, Daniel and Brandon, and a host of other relatives and friends. David's family and friends are invited to his celebration of life at Elk Grove Pavilion, 9950 Elk Grove-Florin Road, Elk Grove, at 1:00pm on Monday, February 24, 2020.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 15, 2020