40 year State Employee Senior Graphic Artist/ Photographer Auto Buff & Old Truck Enthusiast Good Friend of Smokey the Bear The youngest of seven children born to Maria G. & Guadalupe Rodriguez. Born on November 6, 1932 at home in Sacramento's oldest neighborhood, Alkali Flat, during the Great Depression. He was delivered by the family's doctor, Dr. Louis Googuet. David attended the Old Lincoln School, El Dorado Elementary, Kit Carson Jr. High, Sacramento Sr. High, & Sacramento Jr. College. While attending College he worked a full time job on the 'grave-yard' shift at the Sacramento Signal Depot packing electronics for the military services. During his six months on the 'grave-yard' shift, his supervisor discovered his talents as an illustrator and had him promoted to an Illustrator/Engineering position on the "day-shift" with the Depot's Corps of Engineers. After three & a half years with the 'Engineers' he took an exam with the State of California for a 'Drafting Aide' position (which paid $100 more per month), passed high on the exam & was offered a job immediately. His last day with the Sacramento Signal Depot was a Friday & his first day with the State Department of Equalization was the following Monday. He worked for this department two years. It was during this time (1955) that he met a lovely young lady named Frankie who worked in an office across the hall from his office. They began taking coffeebreaks & having lunch together, & soon became "Sweet-Hearts". David & Frankie became engaged the following year, & two & a half years later on February 1, 1958 they were married in St. Theresa Catholic Church in Carson City, Nevada. During the time that he was employed at the Dept. of Equalization, he took another state exam for a "Delineator" position, passed high on the list & was immediately offered a position with the Division of Architecture which he accepted. Very soon his illustrative talents became known & he was asked to provide art-work from time to time along with his regular duties as Delineator. He worked for the Division of Architecture for eight years and then was offered a position with the Division of Forestry. The unit he transferred into was known as "Mapping & Delineation" & was headed by a Sr. Delineator. The unit provided CDF with maps & legal descriptions of all the counties in California. After a few years, David took another state exam for a "Senior Graphic Artist" position. Again he passed high on the list & immediately was getting offers from other state departments. Since he already had been doing some graphics along with his regular map making duties, he was told by his supervisor that if he accepted the position with CDF, he would be doing graphics only, full time. Being loyal & comfortable in his present position, he accepted the offer. Because of his promotion & the type of services that he had been providing, the "Mapping & Delineation" unit soon became known as the "Graphics Unit" in the California Division of Forestry. Besides the thousands of Fire Prevention & Conservation materials that he produced as a Senior Graphic Artist with CDF, he was given the assignment of creating & designing the artwork for the "Volunteers in Fire Prevention" (V.I.P.) program by the statewide Fire Prevention Manager. Artwork included teaching guides, posters & an instruction booklet to be used by V.I.P. volunteers. Mr. Rodriguez was also instrumental in the creation & design of a special "Fire Prevention Teaching Packet" for primary level school children, which was highly successful, & was later expanded into an Audio/Visual format. It is still being used, not only in California and a few other states, but also has been extensively used as a teaching guide for Fire Prevention Education in several other countries. Another large project that Mr. Rodriguez constructed & put together was a large topographic map of the whole state of California, which was used by Forestry during Fire Fighting season. The map took up an entire wall in the Conference Room & was used to follow all current fires, acreage involved, & manpower & equipment being used. The 3-dimensional map gave a better idea of how to approach & make aerial fire-retardant drops & plan firefighting strategy. One of his most notable free-lance jobs was a portfolio entitled "Outstanding Americans of Mexican Descent" which included a Mexican American source book with a study guide. It consisted of more than two dozen portraits drawn by Mr. Rodriguez, with biographies written in Spanish & English, of these outstanding men, with a wide range of professions in Politics, Education, the Arts, Sports, Business, etc He created the title for the portfolio, purposely eliminating the hyphen, to emphasize that these men were Americans first, & just happened to be of Mexican Descent. The primary purpose of this portfolio was to demonstrate to young students that a good education could help them reach their goals in any field that they may have an interest in. These portfolios were used in junior high, high school, & junior college levels, not only in California, but also in many of our Southwestern states. These materials could also be found in city & state libraries & the packet was so successful that it went into three additional printings. As a young man in the early '50s, David had also created & designed the original logo for the "Brownie's Mufflers" shops. A variation of the logo is being used today at Brownie Muffler shops still in existence in California. Mr. Rodriguez was a hard worker & took a great deal of pride in whatever he did for the state of California and as a free-lance illustrator. He retired with the belief that if a man enjoyed the work he was doing, he was lucky. He was thankful for having had a career in a field that was both rewarding & enjoyable to him. He was a life-long resident of Sacramento proud to be born, raised, educated, worked, raised a family, & retired- all within a twelve mile radius! In his retirement years, David & his wife Frankie have enjoyed many activities including: family functions, traveling, car club activities, family genealogy & research, computer research, photography, & writing. He enjoyed reminiscing about Sacramento back in the 30's, 40's, 50's, & 60's when the original trolley cars were still running, and the grand old theaters in downtown Sacramento (like the Alahambra where he & Frankie went on their first date) were still popular & doing a brisk business. He enjoyed reminiscing about growing up in East Sac, cruising down "K" Street in his customized '41 Dodge Convertible with the top down, & cruising around various drive-ins, the main one being "Stan's on 15th & "K" streets. He & Frankie have many fond memories of growing up & courting during these "American Graffitti" era days. They felt that the movie "American Graffitti" was a personification of those happy years when they were young & in love. David passed peacefully into eternal rest on October 8, 2019, & is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Frankie; 5 daughters: Judy, Donna (Jesse Irizary), Peggy (Driscoll), Rozalyn, and Sharon (Greg Seaton); as well as two grand-daughters: Melina Ames and Shelby Seaton. In addition, multiple nieces, nephews, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, & many friends who will be remembering & missing him. David requests donations to be made to the , the American Diabetes Association, or other Diabetes/ Cancer charities. Graveside service will be held at the Sacramento Historic Old City Cemetery (Brodway between Riverside & Muir) on Nov. 16 at 11:00 AM, followed by a Celebration of Life at Community Lutheran Church 920 Drever Street, West Sacramento (12:30)

David passed peacefully into eternal rest on October 8, 2019, & is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Frankie; 5 daughters: Judy, Donna (Jesse Irizary), Peggy (Driscoll), Rozalyn, and Sharon (Greg Seaton); as well as two grand-daughters: Melina Ames and Shelby Seaton. In addition, multiple nieces, nephews, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, & many friends who will be remembering & missing him. David requests donations to be made to the , the American Diabetes Association, or other Diabetes/ Cancer charities. Graveside service will be held at the Sacramento Historic Old City Cemetery (Brodway between Riverside & Muir) on Nov. 16 at 11:00 AM, followed by a Celebration of Life at Community Lutheran Church 920 Drever Street, West Sacramento (12:30) 