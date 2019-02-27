Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Lawrence Cooke. View Sign

Feb. 16, 2019 David succumbed shortly after celebrating his 89th birthday to valvular heart disease at home surrounded by his wife, Leann, and family. David was the 4th in line of 5 boys born to Dr. John Michael Cooke and Eleanor (Crevier) Cooke in Marinette WI. He attended Our Lady of Lourdes HS and was known to be an honor student and star athlete, a "fleet-foot bundle of TNT". After graduating in 1947, he joined the religious order of Jesuits and was ordained at the Gesu Cathedral in WI, June 1960. He was assigned to teach his forte, math, at Marquette HS in WI where he loved coaching football and basketball as well. Dave spent a year in Brussels, Belgium, attending the International Center for Religious Studies during the time Vatican II was into its first session. He returned to teach at Marquette HS until 1969 when, after much discernment, he took leave of the Jesuits. He was hired that summer to be the teacher/director of the Pius XII Institute of Theology in Detroit, MI. It was here that he met Leann who was pursuing her master's in theology. Eventually he moved to Oakland, CA to be closer to his brother, Tom, and family, and taught math at Castro Valley HS until his retirement in 2000. In 1970 Leann flew out to CA to be closer to him. His Jesuit brother, Bernard, officiated their marriage on April 4th, 1971. Dave gave his life to the priesthood, his heart to his wife and three children, and his spirit to the "People of God". The priesthood was his response to call to action. His marriage was his commitment to love in its most intense expression. The church was his context for his ministry of justice to God's People wherever they were. He passionately wove together these three themes of his life. As an active member of Call to Action, he never ceased working for peace and justice and for a renewed, all-inclusive, and welcoming Catholic Church. Dave leaves behind his beloved wife Leann Cooke, son Sean and wife Lori, daughter Shannon and husband Rob Walker, son Darren and wife Melanie; grandchildren Ryan and Riley Cooke; Aidan, Payton, and Quinn Walker; Denali and Dakota Cooke; brother Tom and wife Margaret and family; and families of his brothers, Bernard, Paul and Armand who preceded him in death. Every time we dish up a bowl of ice cream or shuffle a deck of cards, our loving Dad/Papa will be fondly remembered and live forever in our hearts. Dave's Celebration of Life will be at 10AM on March 7th at St. Ignatius 3235 Arden Way, Sac.95825, reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, Dave asked that you consider donating to Loaves and Fishes, Mercy Pedalers, or Sierra Roots.

