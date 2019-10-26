Born August 19, 1955 in Sacramento. Went to Heaven October 22, 2019. Beloved husband of 37 years to Phyllis (Pete) Lindgren. David will be forever loved by Joanne, Raileen, Karen and Caterina. Former owner of Sunshine Bail Bonds. He loved camping, fishing, traveling, and riding his trike. A member of BTW and River City Trikers. Preceded in death by parents Larry and Rosalie Lindgren and brother Gary. Uncle Dave was loved by all who knew him and will always be in our hearts. Viewing & service on Sunday, October 27, 2019; viewing 11am to 1pm with service at 1pm. East Lawn Mortuary & Sierra Hills Memorial Park, 5757 Greenback Lane. Private interment to be held at a later date.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 26, 2019